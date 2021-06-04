Delhi Environment Min directs agencies to complete ongoing third-party audit of tree plantation and submit report soon

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Ahead of World Environment Day, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday directed agencies to complete the ongoing third-party audit of tree plantation work and submit a report at the earliest to ensure transparency and monitoring of the plantation work.



On the instructions of Environment Minister Gopal Rai, the Forest and Wildlife Department is conducting a third-party independent audit of the plantation works of all green agencies to improve the plantation works in the state.

Earlier, Rai had insisted on an independent audit of plantation works through third parties.

Forest Research Institute, Dehradun has completed the survey work for 2016-17, 2017-18, and 2018-19 of the Forest and Wildlife Department and will submit the report by the end of July. Presently other green agencies including DMRC, NDMC, DUSIB, DDA, Delhi Cantonment, DJB, EDMC, PWD, North DMC, and South DMC are conducting an independent audit of plantations through various audit agencies.

The independent audit of plantation works of Delhi is being done by Agricultural Research Institute New Delhi, Forest Research Institute Dehradun, and CEIL (Certification Engineers International Limited).

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had emphasized on independent audits to ensure transparency and monitoring in the works related to plantations.

NDMC has conducted third-party surveys in 2016-17 and 2017-18, DDA in 2018-19, PWD in 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, and Forest Department from 2009-10 to 2015-16.

Forest and Wildlife Department along with other green agencies like Education Department, Northern Railway, BSES, CPWD, DSIIDC, DTC, Environment Department (Horticulture), and NDPL is continuously auditing the plantation. (ANI)

