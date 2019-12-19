Delhi Excise dept busts bar and club operating without license

New Delhi [India], Dec 19 (ANI): The Excise department has busted a bar and club in the Punjabi bag area for serving and selling liquor without having any licence or paying excise duty.

The Excised department has also arrested a person identified as Parkas Kunal Pandey from the bar. The arrested person is the accused who is 34-year-old and is a resident of Tagore garden extension in Delhi.



In a statement, the Excise department said, "Secret inputs were received regarding a bar and club which was serving and selling liquor without any licence of restaurant and excise. After verifying the inputs, a raid was conducted at Infinity lounge Dine and Bar Club road in Punjabi bag area of Delhi."

Bills of liquor and food ordered were seized, the Excise department said. (ANI)

