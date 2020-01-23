Delhi Excise dept busts NDPL gang, 2 arrested

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): The Delhi Excise department busted an NDPL (Non-Duty Paid Liquor) gang operating in South Delhi farmhouse and arrested two people involved in the case.

"Information was received that a party was going on and illegal liquor and NDPL was being served on P10 licence at Vintage farm Radha Swami road in Bhati mines," read an official statement.



Acting on the information, a raid was conducted at the vintage farm and after searching, illegal liquor and NDPL were recovered.

Organiser of the event GD Goenka Project 2020 identified as Ashish and farm manager Nasir were apprehended.

The Excise department has registered a case in this regard. (ANI)

