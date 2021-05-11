Delhi: Extended facility of GTB hospital to be operational from tomorrow, says Satyendar Jain

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister, Satyendar Jain on Tuesday informed that the extended facility of Guru Tech Bahadur (GTB) hospital will be operational from Wednesday.



"Due to some unavoidable technical glitches, extended facility of the GTB hospital will be operational from tomorrow. Team GTB is working day and night to ensure health care services are available to Delhiites", tweeted Jain.

Over the last few days, the COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has declined from 36 per cent to 19 per cent, informed health minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday, adding that the caseload has dropped to 12,500.

He added that till the positivity rate reaches below 5 per cent and the caseload goes below 3,000 to 4,000 cases per day, citizens can't be at ease.

"In the last few days, the positivity rate has declined from 36 per cent to 19.1 per cent with the caseload also going down from 28,000 per day to about 12,500. Till we reach positivity rate at below 5 per cent and caseload below 3000-4000 cases, we can't be at ease," Jain said.

Delhi reported just 12,651 new COVID-19 cases, 319 deaths and 13,306 recoveries in the last 24 hours, a significant improvement from its peak of over 28,000 last month.

Yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "500 ICU beds have been constructed in 2 weeks at Ramlila Maidan opposite GTB hospital. Patients will be admitted from tomorrow. My heartfelt gratitude to all the engineers who made it happen in record time." (ANI)





