Delhi eyes fresh vaccine stock, 20% of 18-44 get jabs: Atishi

Vaccination for this segment was started on May 1, but stopped earlier at government-run centres due to the vaccine stock getting exhausted. "Vaccination for youth was open for a limited time, but despite all that, Delhi has vaccinated around 20 per cent of youth," party MLA Atishi said, presenting the Delhi government's vaccine bulletin.

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Around 20 per cent people in the 18-44 age group have been vaccinated against Covid so far, Delhi's ruling AAP said on Monday.

She also announced that vaccination drives for this group at government-run centres will be halted from Tuesday due to shortage of vaccines again.

"From tomorrow, more than half of the centres where Covishield was being given as the first dose, will be closed down... two days stock is available for a second dose of Covaxin.

"It is our appeal to the Central government, that the youth of Delhi want to get vaccinated and for this, the pending vaccines should be made available to Delhi," Atishi added.

For the 45 and above age groups, Delhi has 11 days stock of Covaxin and 24 days of Covishield, she added.

So far, 60.88 lakh people have been vaccinated in Delhi, out of which 46.45 lakh people have got the first and 14.42 lakh people have got both the doses.

