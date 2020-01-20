Delhi fire at Transport office brought under control

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) The fire that broke out at an office of Delhi Transport Department at Civil Lines on Monday morning has been brought under control, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

The DFS informed around 10.45 a.m. that the fire has been doused.

At least 26 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to put out the blaze.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, the fire was reported at 8.38 a.m. on Monday.

"The fire was reported in the server room at the office of Delhi Transport Department, near Civil Lines Metro Station,"DFS Cheif Atul Garg said.

No casualties have been reported as of now.