Delhi fire: Sonia in 'deep shock', urges assistance

New Delhi: Congress interim Chief Sonia Gandhi has expressed "deep shock" at the massive fire that engulfed a factory in Anaj Mandi area of the national capital early Sunday morning killing at least 43 people.

In a statement released by the Congress, Sonia expressed her "deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of over four dozen deceased in the tragic accident".

She said that she sincerely hopes that precious lives will be saved by the authorities and the injured are given due treatment expeditiously. She urged the authorities of BJP-led central and Aam Aadmi Party-led state governments to provide every assistance to victims and their families.

She has also instructed Congress leaders and workers to assist the authorities in rescue and relief operations. Earlier, BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah too expressed his condolences, adding that he has instructed authorities to provide assistance on urgent basis. At least 43 people were killed and over a dozen others injured early on Sunday when a fire broke out in a factory in a crowded market in West Delhi's Rani Jhansi Road area, the national capital's Fire Service Department said. The people who died in the fire are labourers and they were sleeping in the factory when the fire broke out between 4:30 am and 5 am on Sunday morning.