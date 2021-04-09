Delhi: Five arrested for kidnapping a 3-year-old child

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): As many as five people were arrested in Delhi for allegedly kidnapping a 3-year-old child, the police said on Friday.

According to police, a PCR was called regarding kidnapping of a three-year-old girl child on April 6 at Raj Park area in the national capital and a FIR was registered.



"After analyzing CCTV footages, a couple was noticed with a child wearing clothes as described by the parents of the missing child. On the intervening night of 6th and 7th April, the accused couple was identified as Ravi and Santosh," the police said.

"Upon sustained interrogation, they finally disclosed that Santosh lost her job and the couple was undergoing financial crisis and were under heavy debt. When they asked Mahesh, the former employer of Santosh, for help, he offered a sum of Rs 50,000 in exchange for the arrangement of a baby aged upto 5 years," the police further said.

"The accused Mahesh was also rounded up later who further disclosed that his friend Ram Prasad had asked for a child to be adopted by his sister Guddan who is separated from her husband and is under mental depression and needs a child to get happy. Accordingly, Mahesh planned to kidnap a child in exchange of Rs 1 lakh," police added.

According to the police, the kidnapped child was recovered from the police and an amount of Rs 84,500 was also recovered.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

