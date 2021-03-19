Delhi: Gang helping candidates 'cheat' in exams busted, 4 booked

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Delhi Police has busted an inter-state gang involved in helping candidates to clear online exams for various government jobs by cheating in lieu of money and booked four persons of the gang.



The police said the accused used to charge the candidates Rs 15 lakhs to Rs 25 lakhs for an exam.

"Secret information was developed that some illegal practices and illegal means are being practised at Om and Chander Associates Examination Centre, Naraina Industrial Area, New Delhi in the ongoing examination for the post of Forest Guard. Thereafter, on March 4, 2021, a team conducted a raid at the examination centre and caught a candidate namely Rohit red-handed along with one mobile phone Samsung Galaxy (smartphone). Rohit was using the recovered mobile phone for solving his online paper," the police said.

A case under sections 419, 420, 201, 34 of the India Penal Code was registered at Police Station Naraina and investigation was taken up.

During the investigation, WhatsApp data of the seized mobile phone of accused Rohit was retrieved and analyzed by the police.

"Upon the incriminating evidence retrieved, three other accused persons namely Vaishali, Love Kumar and Himanshu were also arrested from different places in Delhi and Haryana. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused Vaishali is the 'Kingpin' of the nexus. She along with her boyfriend Anil Sharma, brother Love and other associates used to run a nexus dealing in Online Examinations for various government jobs," the police said.

According to police, the gang operates in various states including Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar-Pradesh and Delhi, particularly in the rural area to target unemployed youth aspiring for their future in government jobs.

The accused used Hi-tech applications to leak the online government examinations through mobile phones managed by the Examination Centre employees, police informed.

"They usually manage the private examination centre employee's to provide a mobile phone to their candidate sitting in the exam. Besides this, they also used to send their dummy candidate inside the examination centre with a mobile phone. The dummy candidate used to leak the examination through mobile phone to the 'Kingpin' through high tech applications," police said. (ANI)

