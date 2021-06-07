Delhi gets Covaxin stock for 18-44, to use it for 2nd dose

Addressing a press conference, she said that new slots have opened up on CoWIN for 18-44 and those willing to get the second dose can register.

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) The Delhi government has received 40,000 doses of Covaxin from the Centre for the 18-44 age group, but this will be administered only as the second dose, AAP lawmaker Atishi said on Monday.

"We are happy to tell you that 40,000 doses of Covaxin have been sent to us for 18-44 age group. We are going to administer only the second dose to people who had received the first dose of Covaxin in the month of May," Atishi said.

Vaccination for this segment in Delhi has been stopped for the last two weeks and people of the city had to go to cities like Meerut, Bulandshahr, and Agra to get their doses.

Presenting the latest vaccine bulletin, Atishi said: "On June 6, 15,707 doses were administered. The number decreased because it was a Sunday and the vaccination drives happened only in private hospitals, as government hospitals, dispensaries, and centres were shut. With this, the total number of vaccinated individuals went up to 56,67,221, out of which 12.85 lakh have been vaccinated with both the doses."

The Arvind Kejriwal government will start vaccination drives at polling booths under its 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign launched on Monday. Chief Minister Kejriwal told the press that people are not turning up at vaccination centres to get their Covid jabs and therefore, the administration has decided to reach their doorstep to provide them vaccines.

