Delhi gets respite with light rain, L-G to review monsoon preps

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), intense convection over several parts of North, North West as well as East and North East India is responsible for heavy rainfall in these areas.

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) As the Met department had predicted heavy rain in Delhi and several northern states, light showers continued from Sunday, giving much needed respite from high humidity in the national capital region.

As per the IMD, the heaviest rainfall was seen in Palam, which received 95.2 mm of rain between 8.30 p.m. on Sunday and 8.30 a.m. on Monday.

This was followed by 62 mm at Lodhi Road and 60.8 mm at Safdarjung.

The minimum temperature on Monday morning was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal. The maximum is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius.

The IMD had on Sunday predicted intense rainfall activity between Sunday and Wednesday (July 21), and the west coast till July 23.

Rain in North and North West Delhi started on Sunday, while East Delhi received light rain on early Monday. The arrival of monsoon has also triggered traffic snarls, waterlogging in residential colonies, overflowing water on roads etc.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will review the entire preparation of authorities for monsoon on Monday.

The IMD had on Sunday predicted moderate to severe thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and east Rajasthan during the next 24 hours, and warned of casualties to people and animals staying outdoors.

"Rainfall activity is very likely to increase with widespread rainfall to isolated heavy to very heavy rains over the western Himalayan region (Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) and adjoining northwest India -- Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and north Madhya Pradesh -- from July 18 to 21," the IMD had predicted on Sunday.

