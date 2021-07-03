New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Delhi government on Saturday approved the "Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana" to avail financial assistance to families of COVID-19 victims.



In order to ensure the implementation of schemes properly, the Revenue Department has issued an order to continue 100 teams of officials to collect relevant data of COVID-19 victim families.

According to a statement issued by the Revenue Department, instructions have been given to constitute 100 teams.

"In order to implement the scheme, you are requested to constitutes a team of 100 officials at the disposal of each SDM to supervise file verification for Ex gratia relief under "Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana" of Delhi government. These officials shall go for verification at the addresses provide assistance for the submission of detail in the application," the statement read.

"The Delhi government's representatives at the same time of home visit will collect all relevant details and fill it for the dependent in digital form using their tablet or mobile phones," it added. (ANI)

