Delhi government rejects mercy petition of a convict in Nirbhaya case

New Delhi [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Delhi government on Sunday recommended the rejection of the mercy petition of one of the convicts in Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court had dismissed the appeal of the convict Vinay Sharma and had upheld the sentence pronounced by the trial court in the matter.



"It is the fittest case to reject the mercy petition, keeping in view the heinous and gravest crime of extreme brutality committed by the applicant," ACS (Home), Delhi government, observed.

"This is the most heinous crime of extreme brutality committed by the applicant. This is the case where exemplary punishment should be given to deter others from committing such atrocious crimes. There is no merit in the mercy petition and is strongly recommended for rejection," Satyendar Jain, Home Minister of Delhi, said.

The petition will now be placed before the Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi for consideration after which it will be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Central government. (ANI)

