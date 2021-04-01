Delhi government to prepare action plan to check rise in COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold an urgent meeting on April 2 with Health Minister Satyendar Jain along with his department officials to prepare an action plan to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the wake of an increase in cases.



The meeting will discuss issues like containment zones, vaccination drive, and maintaining the availability of hospital beds.

An official release said that after the orders given by the Chief Minister, beds in 33 private hospitals have been increased by 25 per cent for ICU, and 25 per cent for normal ward beds.

The COVID designated beds for normal wards have increased by 842, and there is an increase of 230 in ICU beds.

There are now 838 COVID designated ICU beds in 33 private hospitals.

"Post the orders by CM Kejriwal, surveillance and monitoring teams have been sternly observing the situation at the district level. Moreover, tracing of up to a minimum of 30 contacts of those who have been tested positive will be done. They will also be required to isolate themselves so that the spread can be contained at the initial stage," the release said.

It said that the vaccination centers have been increased to around 600.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier informed that COVID-19 testing will be increased to 80,000 per day in the national capital.

The national capital had on Wednesday reported 1,819 new COVID-19. The city reported 2,790 cases on Thursday.

Delhi government had earlier this week capped the guests allowed at open wedding venues at 200 and at 100 in case of closed spaces.

It also said that only 50 persons will be allowed at funerals till April 30 (ANI)

