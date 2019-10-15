Delhi Government waives vehicle fitness fee for taxis

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Ahead of assembly elections, Delhi Government on Tuesday waived vehicle fitness fees for taxis and also reduced many other documentation charges by more than three times.

In addition, Global Positioning System and SIM charges in the taxis have also been waived, announced Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.



This SIM card will now be provided free of cost by Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System.

The charges for registration and re-registration of taxis have been brought down to Rs 300 to Rs 1000. In addition, the cost of transfer of Ownership is now Rs 150 form the earlier charge of Rs 500.

The new charges will be applicable from November 1. (ANI)

