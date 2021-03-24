Delhi govt approves doorstep ration scheme sans 'Mukhya Mantri'

The Centre had asked the Delhi government not to implement the 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna', saying it is "not permissible" to use subsidised foodgrains allotted under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) for a state scheme.

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Days after the Centre red-flagged Delhi government's flagship doorstep ration delivery scheme, objecting to the prefix 'Mukhya Mantri' in its name, the Delhi Cabinet on Wednesday approved the scheme without the term.

The Delhi cabinet has decided to provide packed wheat flour, rice, sugar and other food materials for over 17 lakh beneficiaries under Public Distribution System (PDS) at their homes. However, the date to launch the programme will be finalised after the Centre's approval.

A senior official told IANS that the Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCS) has prepared a list of beneficiaries, their quota and biometric specifications according to which they will have to pay a processing charge along with the cost of subsidised food grains.

"Delhi government has removed word amukhyamantri' and has not given any name to the policy. The Central Government sends the ration which gets distributed through the ration shops and now we will send the ration to the homes of the individuals," the office of Delhi Chief Minister said.

As on Saturday, Kejriwal had said that the scheme will not have any name and will launch it after getting nods from the Centre. The scheme was announced by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Republic Day speech this year under National Food Security Act, 2013.

The scheme was expected to be rolled out on March 25, however, the new date of its launching to be decided after receiving mandatory approval from the Centre.

