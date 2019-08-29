Delhi govt cheating auto-rickshaw drivers: BJP

Speaking to the media, Gupta said the Arvind Kejriwal government was collecting GPS charges from drivers when the Centre had exempted them from these payments in 2016 under the Nirbhaya Scheme.

"All public service vehicles, except two and three-wheelers, e-rickshaws have to be equipped with or fitted with vehicle location tracking device," Gupta quoted the notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Gupta demanded action against the Delhi government and full reimbursement to drivers and accused the government of collecting several crores of rupees by charging Rs 1,200 plus GST a year.

The delegation comprised O.P. Sharma, M.S. Sirsa and Jagdish Pradhan (all MLAs) and representatives of the e-rikshaw, Gramin Sewa, phutPhut sewa and taxi unions. Gupta said the Delhi government had announced a scheme under which GPS tracking charges along with GST would be waived and the Transport Department would foot the bill. On August 13, the Delhi cabinet gave its nod to zero GPS tracking charges from drivers, who were paying Rs 100 a month for it.