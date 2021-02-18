Delhi govt disburses money to construction workers

Cheques were personally handed over to the construction workers by Deputy Chief Minister and Labour Minister Manish Sisodia at an event in Delhi Secretariat on Thursday.

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) The Delhi government has speeded up the process of disbursing claims money to 488 construction workers under various schemes.

At the event, Sisodia said, "The Labour department has streamlined the way funds are disbursed."

"Disbursements and aid used to get stuck in pipelines, the Delhi government has expedited this entire process for the benefit of its people."

The grant-giving process for construction workers registered under the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board was reviewed and eased by Sisodia. 181 beneficiaries received claims under the maternity scheme, 131 beneficiaries received claims under the education scheme, 53 under the death and funeral scheme and 51 beneficiaries under the pension scheme.

"Every construction worker of Delhi should have the confidence that my government stands with them in times of need. People of Delhi should have that level of trust in the government", said Sisodia.

The applicant needs to call on 1076 and a person from the department will pay a home visit to finalise the documentation process. After the completion of filing the applicant will receive a a message that their registration has been completed.

A construction worker who received benefits under this scheme said at the meeting that due to the lockdown he has been at home without food and work. He stated that it was an unbelievable to know that he would be getting Rs 10,000. Till date more than 48,000 construction workers have received Rs 10,000 each as COVID relief benefit.

Kusum, the wife of a construction worker who received Rs 30,000 under Maternal Health Scheme, said that these funds would be of great help to them and will help them eat and sleep better.

Jagdish, another construction worker from Paschim Vihar who received funds under the education scheme, said that his daughter got a scholarship under this scheme and with the help of this money she can finally attend college.

Urging workers to disseminate information on this scheme, Sisodia said "It is the key focus of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to extend help and hope to those who are not privileged. The politics of Delhi government is the politics of work. We have made schools; schools that have been constructed by all of you. We have provided free water and electricity to three-fourth of Delhi. We have subsidised healthcare. We don't just say things - we do them. I urge all of you to share information about this scheme with your relatives, friends and others."

Once registered, the beneficiaries can receive approximately Rs 35,000-Rs 51,000 for the marriage of daughter and son, Rs 1,00,000 for people with disabilities, Rs 500-Rs 10,000 for education, Rs 3000 monthly for pension, Rs 2,00,000 for death due to accident, Rs 1,00,000 for death due to natural causes, Rs 10,000 for final rites, Rs 2000 to Rs 10,000 for healthcare and Rs 30,000 for maternal healthcare.

--IANS

awd/bg