Delhi govt disburses Rs 13.5 crore as subsidy for EVs

The minister was addressing a webinar organised by Delhi Dialogue Commission (DDC), an advisory body of the AAP-led government, to promote electric vehicles for which people are offered to avail subsidy in different categories.

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) As part of its ongoing campaign to promote electric vehicles in the city, the Delhi government has so far disbursed around Rs 13.5 crore as subsidy, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Tuesday.

"I would appeal to the people of Delhi to take this pledge to switch to an electric vehicle or install a charging point at your premises in the next three years. I have taken this pledge today and hope everyone will do the same," Gahlot said.

"I am happy and proud to tell you that more than 7,000 new EVs have been registered in Delhi and a total subsidy of around Rs 13.5 crore on over 210 approved models has been disbursed as of now," he added.

Aimed at encouraging the public and other stakeholders to accelerate electric vehicle adoption in the city, the Delhi government has started a mass campaign.

The campaign began a couple of weeks ago when the Delhi government announced to set up charging stations for electric vehicles. As per the government, 70 charging stations are operational at present and tenders were floated for another 100 charging stations.

In an effort to install an adequate number of EV charging stations across the national capital, the government has been mulling to set up a station after every one kilometre, in the next two years. These stations will be installed at the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) premises, DTC bus depots and markets among others.

Announcing the Delhi government's e-vehicle policy on February 4, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also appealed to Residents Welfare Associations, markets, traders, industrial associations and individuals to purchase only electric vehicles for ferrying staff and goods and also advised them to set up charging centres at their premises.

--IANS

pd/kr