Delhi Govt extends Swati Maliwal's tenure as DCW chairperson

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) The Delhi Government has extended the tenure of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal for another year.

The extension was officially announced on Tuesday, when the tenure of Swati Maliwal was to end.

Making an announcement regarding the extension, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Delhi Commission for Women has been doing excellent work. Their term comes to an end. I approved another term for the present Commission today. Best wishes to Swatiji and her team. Keep doing good work."