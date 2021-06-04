Delhi govt formed 4-member expert panel to probe deaths due to oxygen shortage and awaits L-G's nod: Sisodia

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday that the Delhi government has formed a four-member expert committee to look into deaths due to the shortage of oxygen during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and is awaiting the lieutenant governor's approval.



Addressing a press briefing, Sisodia said, "The second wave of COVID-19 resulted in a massive oxygen crisis across Delhi and the nation. Many families lost their loved ones due to oxygen scarcity at such a time. Keeping this in mind, Delhi Government formed a 4-member medical expert panel with the responsibility to inspect this issue and disburse Rs. 5 lakh as medical assistance to all those families who lost a member due to oxygen crisis."

"After the authorisation of this file by the panel, the Delhi Government has sent the file to secure approval from the lieutenant governor office in Delhi. The process of disbursal will begin immediately after the approval of the lieutenant governor," he added.

Sisodia further said that the government has also announced that it will give a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those victims who succumbed due to the shortage of oxygen.

"When citizens across Delhi were affected due to the deadly second wave, many of them lost a family member due to the oxygen crisis that emerged in Delhi. Taking into account the seriousness of the matter, the Delhi government formed a committee of 4 medical experts. The panel of 4 members will inspect claims of all those families who lost their loved ones due to oxygen scarcity, twice a week, and thereafter will commence disbursing Rs. 5 lakh financial assistance to each family," Sisodia said.

Deputy CM further stated that the file has been sent to the LG Office to secure approval, after having been passed by the four-member medical expert committee formed by the Delhi Government. The committee will begin its work immediately after the Delhi government gets approval from the LG. (ANI)