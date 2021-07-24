Delhi govt gave Rs 293 cr to NDMC in advance for salaries: Satyendar Jain

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that the Delhi government has given Rs 293 crore in advance to the (NDMC) to give salaries to its employees.



Addressing a press conference here, the minister said the government had released the funds as NDMC was facing a problem in paying salaries to its employees.

"Delhi government has given an advance payment of Rs 293 crores to North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to disburse salary of its employees at the earliest. We hope that the North Corporation pays the pending salaries of its employees as soon as possible. We have given them an advance for the next instalment which is not due yet," said Satyendar Jain.

Commenting on central ministers using "bad words" to refer to farmers, Jain said it was "unfortunate and shameful".

On the alleged attack on Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta''s house, he said, "It is being rumoured that people from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) attacked his house. However, firstly, it is important to know whether this attack has actually even taken place or not. I feel it is just drama." (ANI)

