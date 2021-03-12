Delhi govt gets more time for reply on regulation of online health aggregators

Justice Najmi Waziri was hearing a petition alleging non-compliance of the court's August, 2020 order to take action against illegal online health service aggregators operating in the city and regulate online pathological labs.

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Friday granted more time to the Delhi Government to file a detailed reply in a contempt petition filed for allegedly not regulating the online health service aggregators and slated the matter for April 7.

On March 5, the court had said that it "expects that the government will put things in order" and comply with a judicial order, otherwise contempt action would be initiated.

The court had granted time to the Delhi government to take instructions on the issue and listed the matter for further hearing on March 12. It was then adjourned on Friday.

The contempt petition asserted that the government has completely failed to comply with the order of the court by not taking appropriate legal actions against online health aggregators.

Advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi, who represented petitioner Dr. Rohit Jain, told the court that online labs are not recognised but are still conducting coronavirus tests.

--IANS

aka/ash