Delhi govt gives directions for forming task force for action against black-marketing of life-saving drugs

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): The Delhi government has directed all district magistrates to constitute 'special task force' to take strict action against those involved in hoarding and black-marketing of life-saving drugs which are used for treating coronavirus patients.



The order asked the district magistrates to constitute a special task force with the help of the deputy commissioners of police in the district for inspecting, checking, raiding, and stopping the manufacturing and supply of spurious drugs.

All district magistrates and DCPs will issue necessary directives to all field functionaries and the special task force for taking the strictest action against the black marketeers, hoarders, and manufacturers and suppliers of spurious drugs, the order said.

It added that the drug controllers will also constitute a sufficient number of teams on an urgent basis for inspecting, checking, raiding, and stopping the manufacture and supply of spurious drugs.

DDMA also directed the officers concerned to submit a daily action-taken report.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Delhi government will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all those above 18 years of age in the national capital for which purchase of 1.34 crore doses has been approved. (ANI)