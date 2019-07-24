Delhi govt has sent 12 suggestions to Centre on regularisation of unauthorised colonies: Kerjriwal

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government has sent 12 suggestions to the Centre on the issue of regularisation of unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

The suggestions include regularisation of all unauthorised colonies that existed in Delhi before July 1 this year, he told ANI.

If any more such colony comes up, then officials concerned should be suspended, he said.Shops in these colonies should be put under the 'mixed land-use' category given that a large number of people earn their livelihood through such outlets, he said, noting that the cut-off date for 50 per cent built-up area condition should be extended from January 2015 to March 31, 2019."We agree to all the conditions of the Union government. Our only aim is to ensure that the residents of unauthorised colonies get their property registered. I will not rest until this is done," Kejriwal stressed."We are working hard to provide all unauthorised colonies of Delhi with roads, drains, sewerage and water. I am extremely happy that the Centre has taken the decision to regularise the unauthorised colonies. It seems that the Centre is ready to implement its proposal soon," he said.Time is not far when the residents of these colonies will get a dignified life and their due rights, the chief minister added. (ANI)