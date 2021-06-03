Delhi govt hiding actual Covid death figures: BJP

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) The BJP on Thursday attacked the Arvind Kerjiwal government for hiding the actual death count due to Covid in the national capital. Addressing a press conference party National Spokesperson Sambit Swaraj said, "During peak of second wave in two months of April and May, the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi issued 34,750 death certificates while Delhi Government's death toll is only 9,916 due to Covid."

Patra asked who is responsible for hundreds of deaths and hiding the actual number of people who died due to Covid. "What picture the Delhi Government is portraying in front of us," he asked. Talking about the case fatality rate, Patra said, "Delhi has the highest case fatality rate in the country followed by Punjab at second place. The case fatality rate is 2.9 percent in Delhi, more than double the national rate of 1.3 percent. What is the reason for so many deaths in Delhi."

Patra asked if it is true that when the second wave Covid was at its peak you (Kejriwal) deliberately reduced the number of tests to save the credibility of your government in Delhi.

Questioning the health infrastructure in Delhi, Patra said, "Why was not a single new hospital opened in the national capital between 2015 and 2019? After 2013, there were 16 under construction hospitals in Delhi which were supposed to be inaugurated, but what was the reason that none of these 16 hospitals were made operational."

Taking a dig at the change in the liquor policy of the Kejriwal government allowing home delivery, Patra said, "Kejriwal had promised home delivery of oxygen in Delhi. But today Kejriwal is ensuring home delivery of liquor. Kejriwal has failed to deliver medicines, oxygen at home."

Patra slammed the Delhi Government for not conducting an oxygen audit, lack of a proper plan for vaccination and its minister Gopal Rai commenting that 33 lakh trees will be planted to end the scarcity of oxygen.

--IANS

ssb/bg