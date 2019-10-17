Delhi govt hiring extra buses for Odd-Even days

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) The Delhi Cabinet on Thursday decided to hire 2,000 extra buses to ensure enough public transport from November 4 to 15 during the Odd-Even scheme days.

The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, approved the Transport Department's proposal for the engagement of extra CNG operated buses during the Odd-Even scheme days to augment the public transport. The Cabinet also approved the fixation of rates for these buses.

"The Department informed that for bringing down levels of air pollution, reducing road congestion and improving public transport during Odd-Even scheme days between November 4 and 15, it has allowed the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to hire CNG operated 2,000 contract carriage buses," an official statement said.

Delhi Transport Corporation has been directed to engage a sufficient number of additional buses from the private operators during the Odd-Even Scheme, as was done in the first and the second phase of the scheme, it said. "The DTC will provide conductors in these buses and will keep the revenue generated by operating these buses, whereas the driver will be provided by the owner of the bus, besides bearing all other responsibilities in relation to operation of buses including the maintenance of the buses," it added. The Department informed that private operators will be asked through public notices to offer their buses as was done during the first two Odd-Even programmes in 2016. The cabinet also accorded its approval for the hiring charges of different categories of buses as per the recommendation of the Committee constituted by Managing Director of the DTC.