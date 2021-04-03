Delhi govt hospitals set to ramp up vaccination sites

To prepare for more Covid-19 vaccinations in the coming days, given that the national capital has been witnessing an exponential spike in the number of cases in the past few weeks, the Delhi government has started reviewing the situation at its hospitals.

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Amid the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has pushed the healthcare centres to increase the number of vaccination sites.

As per the information received, several MLAs have been assigned for different healthcare centres, who would review the situation with the hospital authorities.

They would also review the preparations for mass vaccination in the coming days, including the requirements like medical staff and equipment.

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, who has been given the responsibility of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, told IANS, "As the number of Covid-19 cases has gone up at a fast pace, the Delhi government has planned to enhance the number of ICU beds, medical staff, equipment among many other things.

"A review meeting was held at the LNJP today where I asked the hospital management to send their recommendations to the government so that we can be ready for an emergency situation. We are doing it in all Delhi government-run hospitals."

Many Delhi government-run hospitals, which have set up vaccination centres, are planning to increase the number of inoculation sites.

Amit Gupta, administrative in-charge at the LNJP Hospital, told IANS, "At present we have two vaccination sites. Earlier, hardly around 150-200 people were coming for vaccination, but now this number has increased and after April 1, around 350-400 people are coming everyday. Many of them come for the second shot. We need at least two more sites."

B.L. Sher, Director of the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, which is under the Delhi government, said that it has prepared to enhance the number of vaccination sites from 2 to 6 for which additional medical staff and non-medical staff would be required.

"We have sent our recommendations to the Delhi government. We have demanded medical staff and non-medical staff and some equipment as well," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who received the first vaccine dose at the Maulana Azad Hospital on Saturday, said that all Delhi government-run hospitals have adequate Covid-19 vaccines.

"We have to break the coronavirus chain and for this purpose we need to vaccinate the maximum number of people. There is only one way to control the situation and that is to break the chain of Covid-19.

"We will request the Union Health Ministry to allow the Delhi government to conduct a mass vaccination drive. Delhi government is prepared for a mass vaccination drive with hundreds of additional vaccination sites to be added soon," he added.

