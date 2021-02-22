Delhi govt initiates large scale awareness, registration drive for construction workers

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday announced that the government is starting a large scale awareness and registration campaign, for the construction workers in the national capital.



"To ensure that construction labours benefit from Delhi govt's various labour welfare schemes, we are starting awareness campaigns at various 'labour chowks' for 1 month. From about 10 lakh workers, over 2 lakh registered, rest unaware of the schemes," said Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

"The government is starting a registration drive so that all the workers are brought under the registered domain of the Delhi government. The Delhi government will start an awareness campaign at 300 places and registration at few other places," Sisodia told reporters.

"At 263 'labour chowks' in the national capital, the government will start an awareness campaign for labours, which is about the welfare schemes that can be availed by them. The registration process will take place at 45 sites in Delhi for a month starting today," he added.

Sisodia also informed that the Delhi government has estimated that there are nearly 10 lakh people under the category of "construction workers" in the national capital, adding that "There are 2 lakh people that are already under registration network of the Delhi government."

Noting the important role played by the construction workers in the development of the country, Delhi Deputy CM said, "Construction labour is the backbone of the country and they strengthen the steel frame of the country.Construction workers have the biggest hand behind the country's infrastructure. That is why we have started a lot of schemes for their welfare."

"Construction workers are not aware of government schemes. To address this problem we are starting this awareness campaign," Sisodia said. (ANI)