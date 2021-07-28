Delhi govt invites feedback over reopening educational institutions: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Ahead of a decision on reopening educational institutions in the national capital, the Delhi government has asked for feedback from parents, students, teachers and principals, informed Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday.



"Before we take any decision, I would like to ask students, parents and teachers that should we open schools and colleges? I want your suggestions. COVID situation is under control in Delhi," he said while addressing a press conference.

The feedback over the same can be sent at delhischools21@gmail.com.

All educational institutions in the metropolis have been closed since March last year when the first nationwide lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The national capital has been witnessing a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases.

As per the health bulletin issued on Tuesday, Delhi logged 77 fresh COVID-19 cases, 42 recoveries and two deaths over a span of 24 hours.

A total of 14,36,026 positive cases, 14,10,410 recoveries and 25,046 deaths have been reported in the city so far. There are currently 570 active cases.

Meanwhile, the cumulative cases recorded across the country on Monday stood at 43,654. There has been a rise in the cases, as compared to yesterday's 29,689 daily new cases. The country reported 640 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

