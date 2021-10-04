Delhi Govt issues show cause notice to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of the Delhi government in its notice stated that several violations or norms have been reported against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, including clauses of Delhi Nursing Homes Registration (Amendment) Rules, 2011.

New Delhi, Oct (IANS) The Delhi government has issued a show cause notice to Sir Ganga Ram hospital over alleged violation of norms for treatment of patients under the category of economically weaker section (EWS).

According to a senior official in the Delhi government, the show cause notice was issued following several complaints were received regarding patients under EWS who were allegedly not being admitted at the well-known hospital despite beds lying vacant in the hospital.

Earlier, the Delhi government has sought reply from Sir Ganga Ram hospital on this issue; however, the reply submitted by it was 'not satisfactory.' "DGHS invoked clause 14.1 of the Schedule appended to Rule 14 of Delhi Nursing Homes Registration (Amendment) Rules, 2011," said a senior Delhi government official.

However, the administration in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) denied the allegations. "The hospital authorities are replying to the issues raised, and hope that misunderstanding, if any, should be resolved soon,"

