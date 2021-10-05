Delhi Govt launches Advanced Green War Room and Green Delhi App to address 10 types of pollution

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday launched the 'Advanced Green War Room' and 'Green Delhi App' app for people to send in their complaints into the problems pertaining to 10 kinds of pollution throughout the winter season.



While launching the app, Gopal Rai said, ''The app serves as a central point of coordination through which residents of Delhi, when encountered with pollution, can convey the complaint to this war room enabling the government to take further action. Last year, the app was launched for Android phones, but today onwards iOS phones can access the app as well."

He further said, "One can complain in 10 categories such as Industrial Pollution, BioMass Pollution, Garbage burning Pollution, Construction or Demolition Pollution, Vehicular Pollution, Pothole Pollution, Road Pollution, Noise Pollution, and so on."

Rai informed that the national capital government has trained 2,500 people through the Green War Room across 27 departments to handle and implement the regular working. These 27 departments include departments of the Central Government, Delhi Government, and Municipal Corporation to resolve the problems caused.

In order to ensure smooth functioning, the government has set up Project Management Unit's joint team, having members of the University of Chicago and GDI Partners for the war room. "We are recruiting 50 engineers in DPCC to help us work smoothly with the war room and coordinate the plan of action with proper dedication. 70 Green Marshalls have been recruited as our task force who visit the complaint site to double-check the resolution. We have put together a team of 21 members who will closely follow and monitor the Winter Action Plan," he added.

Speaking about the current pollution hotspots, he said that the app has enabled the government to mark 150 pollution hotspots so far and 27 thousand complaints were received through the app last year, out of which more than 23 thousand complaints have been resolved. The maximum number of complaints came from Municipal Corporation Delhi, Delhi Development Authority, and Public Works Department. (ANI)