Delhi Govt launches e-portal to apply for ex-gratia in Covid death (Ld)

Under this scheme, an ex-gratia payment of Rs 50,000 for each death will be given to the family of the deceased and Rs 2,500 monthly to those families who have lost their breadwinners.

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched the "Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojna", a social security scheme to provide financial assistance to the families of the earning members who lost their lives due to the pandemic.

Children, who lost their parents and became orphaned because of the pandemic, will be given Rs 2500 per month till they become 25 years old.

The announcement regarding the ex-gratia was made on May 14 and now the government will start the process of providing the financial help.

"Families can directly apply through the portal. However, a Delhi government representative will visit the homes of those families who have lost a member because of Covid -19. As a responsible and sensitive government, we will not wait for people to apply, we will approach them on our own as well," Kejriwal added.

The chief minister told the Delhi government officials that during visits to such families, if any documents are missing it is the responsibility of the representatives and the government to make available such documents without pressuring the grieving families.

How to apply to avail the benefit of this scheme:

If the applicant is not registered on the e-District portal of Delhi government, the applicant will register as a 'New User' on the portal in the Citizen's Corner using Aadhaar and mobile number. The URL of the portal is www.edistrict.delhigovt.nic.in

Thereafter, applicants will login from a 'Registered Users Login' using the registration ID and password sent to the registered mobile number.

Eligible people will select the component of the scheme for which he/she wants to apply by clicking on the link provided.

Once the application is submitted, a government representative from the office of the SDM will visit the home of the applicant within a week for verification and further assistance.

The assistance for filling up applications and uploading of documents will be given by the SDM office and a team of surveyors, who shall visit the homes of the applicants.

