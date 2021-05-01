Delhi govt launches portal for contributions to fight Covid

Through this initiative, Delhi government is looking to get urgent support on a range of critical medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators and D-type oxygen cylinders.

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) The Delhi government on Saturday launched a portal to receive contributions from across the globe for its fight against the ongoing second Covid wave.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: "Indian citizens and diaspora have always been at the forefront of helping governments deal with calamities in the country. Thousands of people listened to my call to donate plasma since last year, and this has resulted in saving many lives in the last one year."

Sharing the details on the initiative, Vice Chairperson, Delhi's Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), Jasmine Shah said, "Anyone interested in contributing by providing priority equipment and or funds for the purchase of priority equipment can express their intent/commitment through the website delhifightscorona.in/donate."

Shah explained that the DDC will reach out to these "Corona Heroes" with details of priority equipment required and the mechanism of making donations.

The initiative will also provide details of usage of the equipment or the donation amount and an appreciation certificate to the donor.

"DDC has been coordinating with donors and well-wishers who want to support the Delhi government's Covid-19 response. They are playing the role of 'Corona Heroes'.

Over 5,000 oxygen concentrators and 36 Oxygen PSA plants have already been committed to by donors and shall arrive in Delhi soon. We are now launching a formal portal to enable anyone from India and outside to contribute and strengthen our fight in this difficult time," Shah said.

