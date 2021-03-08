Delhi govt maintained consistency in revenue surplus: Sisodia

Sisodia, who is also the Finance Minister in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, presented the Economic Survey of the Delhi government on Monday and said Delhi's per capita income during 2020-21 was estimated at Rs 3,54,004 against the per capita income of Rs 1,27, 768 at the national level. The Minister claimed that Delhi's per capita income was nearly three times the national average.

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said the advanced estimate of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Delhi was Rs 7,98,310 crore in 2020-21 with a contraction of 3.92 per cent in the previous financial year 2019-20.

He told the House that the Delhi government has maintained consistency in its revenue surplus. He said the revenue surplus was Rs 7,499 crore during 2019-20 as compared to Rs 6,261 crore recorded in the financial year 2018-19.

"There is a fiscal deficit of Rs 3227.79 crore during 2019-20 as compared to Rs 1489.38 crore in 2018-19 which is 0.39 per cent of GSDP as compared to 0.2 per cent during 2018-19," the Delhi Finance Minister said.

Talking about the outstanding debt, Sisodia said the debt-GSDP ratio has declined substantially to 4.15 per cent as compared to 8.61 per cent before coming into power in Delhi during 2011-12.

Sisodia told the House that the education sector would remain the main priority of the AAP-led Delhi government. In the last financial year, the Delhi government had allocated 23.83 per cent of the total budget for education while it had allocated 14.67 per cent for transport, 13.39 per cent for public health, 13.11 per cent for social security and welfare schemes, 12.62 per cent for housing and urban development and 12.62 per cent for water and sanitation.

