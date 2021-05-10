Delhi govt may get additional time to prepare for CBSE Class 10 results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has accepted the request made by the Directorate of Education of the Delhi government to extend the deadline for the Class 10 results.

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) The Delhi government may get additional time to prepare for the CBSE Class 10 board exam results.

According to the CBSE, a results committee comprising the school principal, five teachers, and two external examiners, can hold a special programme to send the result sheet of Class 10 students.

CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that CBSE gives top priority to the safety and health of teachers.

The internal work of the Class 10 results is to be prepared by June 5.

On the other hand, many government school teachers in Delhi are either on Covid duty or have tested positive for the virus.

In view of this situation, an appeal has been made to CBSE to extend the time.

Rita Sharma, Additional Director of Education, Delhi, has written to CBSE and informed it about this situation.

Sharma said in her letter that teachers are engaged in various duties during in the current situation. Many schools have also been converted into vaccination centres.

In such a situation, there is an appeal to CBSE to review the deadline of CBSE Class 10 results.

Bhardwaj has said in response to the letter from Sharma that the safety and health of CBSE teachers will be given priority by the board.

In view of the Covid pandemic situation, the CBSE's Class 10 board examinations were cancelled all over the country.

Now the result of students of Class 10 will be prepared on the basis of internal examinations and pre-board board examinations. All schools will have to submit this result sheet to CBSE.

--IANS

gcb/sdr/bg