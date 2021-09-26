Delhi govt officials to verify documents for Covid assistance

"A pool of 100 officials of Delhi government created at the SDM level is being utilised for home visits of such applicants who have applied on the e-district portal for verification and to collect deficient documents, if any," a Delhi government order read.

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) To pace up the financial assistance scheme to the dependents of those who have lost their lives due to Covid-19, the Delhi government officials will visit the applicants' address to verify and collect the required documents.

So far, around 8,000 applications have been filed under Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana, out of which less than 50 per cent belong to the Health Department's list of 25,000 cases.

This pool has also been assigned with the task of informing the family member, whose address they are visiting, about the scheme and assist them in filling up the application form.

To reach out to the affected families, a list from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was shared by the government with all 11 districts.

This exercise has been given a time frame of seven days for completion.

If the applicant does not want to avail the benefits of the scheme or is not available at home, then the same maybe recorded by the official concerned, the order added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched this Covid-19 relief scheme in which a monthly financial assistance scheme and the lump sum ex gratia payment scheme are being extended to the affected families after they have filled out a form.

Run by the Department of Social Welfare, the families under this scheme will be provided with an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 and a pension of Rs 2,500 per month if the deceased was the family's sole breadwinner.

The national capital has recorded 14,38,685 cases of coronavirus since March 2020.

--IANS

rdk/pgh