Delhi Govt orders closure of all schools due to spike in Covid-19 cases

"Due to increasing cases of Covid, all schools (including government, private) in Delhi are being closed for all classes till further orders," the Chief Minister said on Twitter.

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Amid the continued surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has ordered the closure of all government and private schools in the city. The announcement in this regard was made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.

The national capital has been reporting a steep spike in new Covid-19 cases for the last few weeks. On Thursday, the city reported 7437 new Covid-19 infections, which was the highest number of cases in a single-day this year. The capital's total active cases have reached close to 24k (23,181 till Thursday evening), while the daily positivity rate crossed 8 percent.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday stated that the current wave of coronavirus spreading among the people aged between 20 to 45 years has raised concerns. He said that youth may not get affected much but it can pose a threat to the elderly at home. Therefore, vaccination should now be made available to all ages.

In view of the Covid -19 cases in the city, the Delhi Government had on April 6 imposed night curfew between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

