Delhi govt preparing for third wave of COVID, assures Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): As part of preparations for the third wave of the COVID-19, the Delhi government has started arranging for oxygen cylinders.



The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his visit to the oxygen plant at Delhi's Mayapuri area said that as many as 6,000 new oxygen cylinders have been imported from China as part of these preparations.

"The capacity of the oxygen plant has gone upto 55 metric tons. Delhi government has imported 6,000 new oxygen cylinders from China. No other such consignment has been brought from outside India during the entire COVID period," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

"These cylinders have been donated by HCL and Give India to the Delhi government. We thank the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in China for helping us import these cylinders," he said.

Kejriwal further informed that there are three oxygen cylinder deports across Delhi. Each cylinder have been given 2,000 oxygen cylinders which were imported from China.

"These cylinders can also be provided to the people in home isolation. If we need, we can use these 6,000 oxygen cylinders to add 3,000 more oxygen beds in Delhi," he added.

According to the Delhi health bulletin on Sunday, Delhi reported 1,649 new coronavirus cases and 189 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 lockdown in the city, which started on April 19 has been extended till May 31. (ANI)