Delhi govt recommends names of three top doctors for Padma Awards

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Delhi government committee led by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has shortlisted the names of doctors S K Sarin, Suresh Kumar and Sandeep Buddhiraja to be recommended for Padma awards this year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.



While addressing media, he said, "We received 9,427 suggestions for Padma Awards. Our committee led by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has shortlisted the names of three doctors, Medical Director of Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), Dr. SK Sarin, Dr. Suresh Kumar from Narayan Hospital (LNJP) Medical Director, and Dr. Sandeep Budhiraja from Max Hospital for Padma Award."

Briefing about the works of the doctors, he said, "World's first plasma bank was initiated by ILBS. 8000 units of plasma have been donated from this hospital. RT-PCR tests were being conducted on large scales. ILBS became the first hospital to initiate Genome sequencing. ILBS has guided the Delhi government during the second wave of the pandemic."

Speaking about Dr. Suresh Kumar from LNJP, he said, "LNJP has cured 20,500 COVID-19 patients during the second wave of Covid, they have increased the number of ICU beds from 50 to 900. For COVID-positive pregnant women, this hospital provided new 627 dedicated labour rooms. Out of which, 266 operations were of C-section."

Talking about the humanitarian efforts by Dr. Sandeep Budhiraja from Max Hospital, the CM added, "Max India covered the most number of patients from north India.

They cured home care patients and started the facility of plasma treatment for the first time."

Arwind Kejriwal sent his heartiest congratulations to the doctors for their continuous efforts in the health sector.

Padma Award also called Padma Shree, is the fourth-highest civilian award in the Republic of India, after the Bharat Ratna, the Padma Vibhushan, and the Padma Bhushan. It is awarded by the Government of India every year on the occasion of Republic Day.

The award is given in recognition of their distinguished contribution in various spheres of activity including the arts, education, industry, literature, science, sports, medicine, social service, and public affairs. (ANI)

