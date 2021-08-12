Delhi govt reimburses contractual doctor after NHRC intervention

The Delhi Government has reimbursed the treatment cost to Dr Amit Gupta, employed with Satyavadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital as a Senior Resident Doctor (Paediatrics) on contractual basis. Being a contractual doctor, he was denied any financial assistance after getting infected with Covid-19, the NHRC said in a statement.

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) The Delhi Government on Thursday reimbursed a total of Rs 83,43,819 towards the treatment of a contractual doctor following post Covid-19 complications after the intervention of the National Human Rights Commission.

The Commission, on the basis of a complaint in this regard, had issued a notice to the Union Health & Family Welfare Ministry and the Delhi Government asking for extending immediate financial assistance and other support to the ailing doctor. The commission also asked both the Union and Delhi government to frame a policy for all the contractual medical and paramedical staff deployed by the Centre or State governments.

The Delhi government informed that the Director General Health Services (DGHS) has been assigned the task to frame a policy for providing adequate medical care to the doctors and paramedical staff hired on contract basis. This may include medical insurance for them, said the NHRC.

Commenting on the action taken by the Delhi Government to reimburse Dr Gupta, the commission said that the Delhi Chief Secretary shall ensure framing of a policy for all the contractual medical staff and submit an action taken report within six weeks. However, the Union Health Ministry has not submitted any response on the issue. The NHRC has again sent a reminder to the secretary and has sought information about the action taken on the subject within six weeks.

Gupta in his complaint had alleged that the contractual doctors and resident doctors and paramedical staff in AIIMS are getting benefits of the Employees Health Services but the Delhi government hospitals and other Centre-run hospitals are not offering such facilities to the doctors.

---IANS

avr/bg