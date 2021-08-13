Delhi Govt sets up committees to assist authorities to help the specially abled

According to sources in the Delhi government, 11 committees have been set up, one for each district in Delhi, which will be headed by the district magistrate (DM).

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) The Delhi government has set up district level committees to assist the authorities to implement schemes to provide facilities to persons with disabilities.

Each committee will have the chief district medical officer and the public prosecutor of the same district as its members. The district social welfare officer will be the member secretary in the committee.

Apart from these, each committee will also have one representative each from the Department of Women and Child Development and the Public Works Department.

According to an order issued by the East Delhi administration, the district committees will advise the district authorities on matters relating to rehabilitation and empowerment of persons with disabilities.

"The panel will look into the complaints relating to non-implementation of provisions of the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 and the Delhi Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, 2018 and recommend suitable remedial measures to the authority concerned," the order read.

It added that each committee will monitor the implementation of the Acts and the Rules and look into appeals made by employees of government establishments aggrieved with action taken by the district-level authorities.

--IANS

pd/bg