Delhi govt sets up grid-connected power storage system in Rani Bagh

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) The Delhi government on Saturday set up a grid-connected power storage system at Rani Bagh substation, aimed at improving the supply reliability at the distribution level and will also help in avoiding a situation of grid failure during peak power demand in June-July.

Inaugurating the project, Power Minister Satyendar Jain said: "This is a lithium-ion battery with a robust life span and it cost around Rs 1 crore. The lesser cost of battery storage, the more people will make use of it. If the cost of this battery system further reduces three times, its use will be massive and the entire supply system will be robust. We would be able to make use of its as backup generators in hospitals. I hope we take this technology forward."

When there is peak load, transformers usually burn out which causes power failure. This only works for a month or two. In the months of June-July, when there is a peak, the battery will aid in the power supply. When the demand will be low, the system will get discharged.

Jain claimed it to be the first-of-its-kind energy storage system in India, which will improve supply reliability at the distribution level and will also help in avoiding a situation of grid failure in case of any exigency.

