Delhi govt should tell us how many CPCB directives have they complied with: Javadekar

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Union Minister for Environment and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Monday asked Delhi government about the number of directives issued by Central Pollution Control Board that they have complied with.

The Union minister's remarks came after Delhi government asked Javadekar when will he conduct an emergency meeting between Delhi and the neighbouring states to address the problem of stubble-burning."Delhi Government should tell us how many of CPCB's directions have they complied with? They are spending money on advertising, why can't they give the same money to farmers to buy machines for disposing of stubble?", said Javadekar while addressing media persons."When I became minister, I called all the senior officials of the concerned states for a meeting to address the issue. It was my initiative and so far 7-8 such meetings have taken place. The next meeting will be conducted soon," he added.Earlier in the day, the Union Minister was spotted travelling in an electric car for an official event.It was earlier reported that Javadekar will be using electric vehicles for his official travel starting from Friday last week.The step has been taken in view of the increasing level of air pollution in Delhi, according to sources.In the backdrop of severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR and other parts of north India, PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister held a high-level review meeting with senior officials from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi through video-conferencing on Sunday. (ANI)