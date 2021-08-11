Delhi govt signs deal with IB to assist schools under DBSE

The International Baccalaureate (IB), formerly known as the International Baccalaureate Organization (IBO), is a non-profit foundation offering educational programmes, which is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) The Delhi government on Wednesday signed an agreement with the International Baccalaureate (IB), which would be a partner in the newly set up Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE).

The IB will be a knowledge partner to DBSE, the first ever school board of Delhi set up on March 19 this year.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the collaboration with IB will ensure revolutionary changes in the field of school education in the national capital.

"The collaboration with IB will take the education standards in Delhi's schools to a new height. A team of experts will visit the schools associated with DBSE and it would assist the teachers to improveme the standard of education. The experts will also assess the students and their performances," Kejriwal said.

Earlier on July 29, the Delhi government had announced that 30 of its schools will be affiliated to DBSE for the first academic session (2021-22). Out of the 30 schools, 20 will be new Schools of Specialised Excellence (SOSEs) and 10 will be government Sarvodaya Vidyalayas in East Delhi.

Around 5,000 schools globally are affiliated to the IB board. Currently, 193 schools in India are affiliated to the IB board, all of which are private schools.

