Delhi govt stops operations at 2 water treatment plants due to high-ammonia levels

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that high-ammonia levels due to industrial waste being dumped into the Yamuna river at Panipat in Haryana forced his government to shut down operations at Chandrawal and Wazirabad water treatment plants.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Kejriwal stated that the Haryana government has assured that they will release additional water soon to dilute the presence of ammonia."High ammonia levels due to industrial waste being dumped into the Yamuna at Panipat has forced Chandrawal and Wazirabad Water Treatment Plants to stop operations. Haryana govt has assured Delhi that they will release additional water soon to dilute the presence of ammonia," he wrote.Kejriwal said he was closely monitoring the situation and directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to ensure that no part of the city goes dry.However, he said that water supply parts of Central and North Delhi might be affected and the agency is working to improve the situation at the earliest."I am monitoring the situation closely and have directed DJB to ensure no part of Delhi goes dry, even if it means diverting water from other plants to Wazirabad. Parts of Central and North Delhi may be affected. We are working to improve the situation at the earliest," he said in a follow-up tweet. (ANI)