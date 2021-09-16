Delhi govt submits audit report on stubble decomposing solution to Central Commission

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Senior officials of the Environment and Development departments of the Delhi government on Thursday submitted the 'Third Party Audit Report' regarding stubble decomposition using the bio-decomposer, to the Commission for Air Quality Management.



This audit report is conducted by the Central Government's agency WAPCOS, regarding the impact of spraying of bio-decomposer on stubble.

In the detailed report, it has been mentioned that WAPCOS has included in its audit report the effect of spraying Pusa Bio-Decomposer in about 1,935 acres of non-basmati paddy fields of 310 farmers in 39 villages of Delhi.

The officials have urged the Commission for Air Quality Management to implement the bio-decomposer technology in other states as well. At the same time, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that he, along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will soon meet the Union Environment Minister and submit the audit report of WAPCOS to him.

In a statement, Rai said that every year, Delhi has to deal with the problem of stubble burning in neighbouring states. He will request Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to intervene in this regard and get the neighbouring states to use bio-decomposer as well in time.

WAPCOS, in its audit report while mentioning the key findings, stated that 90 per cent of the farmers said that stubble decomposed in 15-20 days of spraying while earlier it took 40-45 days.

It further stated that earlier farmers had to plough the field 6-7 times before sowing wheat, this has now been reduced to 1-2 ploughing after spraying of decomposer.

It also mentioned that organic carbon in the soil has increased from 5 per cent to 42 per cent, while Nitrogen in the soil has increased up to 24 per cent.

Bacterial count and fungal count in the soil displayed a significant increase of 7 times and 3 times, respectively, stated WAPCOS in its audit report.

It stated that germination of seeds of wheat increased from 17 per cent to 20 per cent due to the betterment of soil health, while wheat yield increased by 5 to 8 per cent.

45 per cent of farmers accepted that the quantity of DAP (Di-ammonium Phosphate) Fertiliser was reduced from 46 Kg/Acre to 36-40 Kg/Acre as compared to the previous year, it added. (ANI)

