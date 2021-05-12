Delhi govt to add 200 more vaccination centres

New Delhi: Although all the existing vaccination centres in the national capital have run out of Covaxin stock for the 18-44 age group and will only administer Covishield to this segment, the Delhi government has decided to set up around 200 more vaccination centers across the city.

The decision has been taken in an attempt to increase the number of beneficiaries per day per centre as the Delhi government aims to achieve its target of vaccinating the entire national capital in three months.

The decision is part of Delhi government's plan to ramp up the number of vaccination centers from the existing around 100 to 300 in order to organise mass vaccination drives in the city to vaccinate maximum number of people.

An order in this regard was issued by the health department of Delhi government on Wednesday.

The order said, "The majority of the existing vacant centres in Delhi government hospitals and dispensaries may be considered for shifting to the vaccination centers in the schools."

All these vaccination centres will be operational at the government-run schools in the 11 districts of the national capital. As many as 11 centres will be in Central Delhi, 21 in East Delhi, 17 in North Delhi, 12 in North East Delhi, 27 in North West, 14 in Shahdara, 20 in South Delhi, 14 in South East, 22 in South West and 24 in West Delhi.

The Delhi government is also trying to speed up the vaccination drive with the number of vaccine doses available with it at the moment. The Delhi government is also in the process of procuring vaccines from the private sectors by the time the new centres become operational, the order said.