Delhi govt to deliver plants at doorsteps to combat pollution : Kejriwal

New Delhi (India), Sept 13 (ANI): The Delhi government on Friday announced a "Delhi tree challenge" programme under which it plans door delivery of plants to citizens and appointment of "environment marshals" in a bid to control pollution.

"We will involve citizens in our effort in planting trees. The citizens are required to just WhatsApp or send us SMS and tree or plant will be delivered at their doorstep. They have to take care and water the plants," he told a press conference called to announce the bringing back of odd-even transport rationing scheme in the national capital in November.He said the scheme for delivery of plants would be a long term programme and would continue even after winters.Announcing the 7-point agenda to combat pollution, Kejriwal said that 12 hot-spots of pollution have been identified all over Delhi and special plans would be devised to combat pollution in these places."There are 12 hot-spots of pollution all over Delhi where the pollution is highest. Pollution at these points will be dealt with special plans," he said.Further, the Delhi government will appoint two "environmental marshals" in each ward to keep a check over the burning of plastic and other waste by people to keep them warm."People often burn waste and other materials to keep themselves warm in winter. Due to temperature inversion, the smoke emitting out of it remains close to the ground and cause breathing difficulty. We will appoint 2 environmental marshals in every ward to keep a check over such activities," said Kejriwal.He also announced sprinkling of water to deal with the menace of dust and a plan to organise a laser show for celebrating festival Diwali."I appeal to all not to burst crackers this Diwali. The Delhi government will organise a grand laser show at one designated point and all citizens will be invited to celebrate. The entry will be free of cost," said Kejriwal. (ANI)