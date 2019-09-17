Delhi govt to give Rs 1 cr ex-gratia to kin of cops killed in line of duty

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Delhi government on Tuesday decided to extend "ex-gratia payment of Rs 1 crore each" to the kin of eight policemen who lost their lives on duty in separate incidents here.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting at the Delhi secretariat.



"Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia directed the officers present in the meeting to immediately go ahead with the ex-gratia payment to relieve the grieving families," said an official statement.

In the meeting headed by Sisodia, Urban Development Minister Satyender Jain and Minister of Revenue, Law and Transport Kailash Gahlot were also present.

"They are families of police officers, ASI Vijay Singh, ASI Jeetender, ASI Dharambir Singh, SI Khajan Singh, Head Constable Guljhari Lal, Head Constable Raj Pal Singh Kasana, Constable Amarpal and Constable Mahavir Singh," the statement added. (ANI)

